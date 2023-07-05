Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Suspicions form…

Before we get too much further into this Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7 piece, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: You will see the show back next week! We frame it like this because Riverdale is going to be on a one-week hiatus. Meanwhile, things are going to move forward, full-steam ahead, when it comes to the Kennedy McMann series.

First things first, let’s go ahead and make it clear that “The Reaping of Hollow Oak” is the title for the next new episode. This is a story where there are going to be some more surprises and, beyond just that, plenty of suspicions. Trust issues could be front and center here, and that’s before we get into a number of different things in regards to Nancy and Ace.

Below, you can take a look at the full Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7 synopsis with a few more details all about what lies ahead here:

JADE BEGINS TO GROW SUSPICIOUS OF NICK – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) each show up at Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) loft interrupting his brunch date with and Jade (guest star Arianna Ngnomire). Their behavior leads Jade to wonder if Nick might be up to something shady. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and George (Leah Lewis) help Bess (Maddison Jaizani) prep for her statement. Adrian Diepold directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Hayley Munoz (#407). Original airdate 7/12/2023.

The most important thing to remember here

This is the final season! Whatever happens at this point is going to be in full service of the end of the series, and things are going to move quickly. They almost have to, given that the plan is for the series finale to come on a little bit later in the summer.

