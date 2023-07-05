Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? A July 5 update

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be jumping back into that season 13 kitchen after one week off the air?

Of course, we do have some new stuff to share within this piece, but we really should begin by getting some of the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is not another installment coming on the network tonight. Luckily, we can at least say this: We’re at the end of the hiatus this week! Come July 12, we are going to see the contestants back with a new installment and with that, you’re also going to see the first Mystery Box of the season. There’s going to be a lot of strategy employed over the course of this hour, and to the surprise of no one, the team twist is going to continue to be front and center.

Want to learn something more now? Then go ahead and check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 6 synopsis:

The remaining home chefs are back in the kitchen with their first Mystery Box Challenge – apples! With both sweet and savory flavors on the table, the chef with immunity is tasked with assigning each region which kind of dish to cook in the all-new “Apple Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, July 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1306) (TV-14 L)

We’ve said this before, and absolutely it is worth repeating for now: It is still far too early to have a lot of favorites in this competition. We don’t think that anyone at this point is necessary used to the rhythms of the competition, and one bad dish could send someone how at any moment. This is the time to build a good early resume — this could potentially help in the event you do have some sort of stumble down the road.

What do you most want to see when MasterChef season 13 episode 6 airs on Fox next week?

