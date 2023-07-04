Stranger Things season 5: Our July expectations

Now that we are firmly into the month of July, what does this mean for Stranger Things season 5? Is there more good news on the horizon?

We will admit that already this summer, we’ve received more insight than we honestly thought we would! After all, we had a chance to find out that the legendary Linda Hamilton would be appearing, and that gave us one more thing to look forward to. Now, we just have to want and see if anyone else is going to be joining her. (For the record, we don’t really think that season 5 is going to be stuffed full of new cast members, mostly because there’s no real reason for that — you have enough stories that need to be wrapped up already at this point.)

If there is one thing that we would say about expectations through the rest of July, it is simply this: They should be low. After all, we have a hard time thinking that the folks over at Netflix are going to say much more until the writers’ strike is over. Meanwhile, production is delayed until that very point, as well. Filming would probably be at least one month in if negotiations hadn’t fallen apart between the WGA and the AMPTP, the collective body of networks, streaming services, and studios that includes Netflix.

At the moment, the only thing we’d hope for is that the strike gets resolved this month; that way, production on Stranger Things can kick off in earnest. Don’t expect any footage or a premiere date for the rest of the year; as a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if there are any episodes at all of this series that we have a chance to see before we get around to 2025. This is a show that takes a long time to make, and then a long time in post-production.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the story proves to be a fitting end for this saga.

