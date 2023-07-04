The Boys spin-off Gen V has ‘crazy’ things ahead, per Seth Rogen

We don’t exactly think it comes as a shock that the upcoming The Boys spin-off Gen V is going to be absolutely bonkers. Consider the source material! The goal with these shows is often to leave your jaw on the ground, and we have it on good authority that we are about to see that all over again here.

With that in mind, why not turn to someone who knows about this better than anyone? Seth Rogen is an executive producer on both shows, and we know that he’s pretty well-versed in the world of adult comedy and trying to push the envelope. Just think about what we’ve seen from him on This Is the End.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire Magazine, he had the following to say on the subject of what was written into the story of the spin-off, which features superheroes-in-training at a fictional university:

“Gen V has some really crazy s–t in it. The fact that they’re in college, they’re a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe … In general, if you’re making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the f— you want, unless there’s some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against … With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they’re like, ‘Really?’, and you’re like, ‘Really.’ There are other things you’re on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that.”

We don’t necessarily think that Rogen or anyone else with these shows necessarily approaches them with the expectation that they have to be bigger and crazier than anything that’s done before. Instead, it’s about how shocking can you make things while still having it make sense for these characters.

When is Gen V going to premiere?

There is no specific date on it just yet, but it does appear as though we’re going to have a chance to see it back this fall. Let’s just hope that the show lives up to the hype, no matter when we have an opportunity to see it.

How do you think that Gen V season 1 is going to separate itself from The Boys?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

