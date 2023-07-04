Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: July reveal incoming?

Are we going to learn the Chicago Med season 9 premiere date over the course of July? Is that something to realistically hope for?

We probably don’t have to say this, but of course we’d love to get the medical drama back sooner rather than later! This is a great source for escapism and beyond just that, there are a lot of stories still worth telling. Even though Will Halstead may no longer be a part of the hospital, there are a lot of other interesting characters and with that, stories that are very much still worth watching.

So what can you expect when it comes to news this month? We wish that we could promise a premiere date will be announced but for the time being, it’s hard to say that anything is certain. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that we won’t learn anything more than what we have already found out. The writers’ strike is still ongoing and as long as that lasts, it is pretty hard to sit here and say that NBC is going to lift the veil on more or less anything. They may update the fall schedule in a way where Chicago Med / all of One Chicago is not included. After all, given where things currently stand, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing any of these shows back until at least November — and that’s if things get resolved almost right away.

(Of course, this is where we make things really clear — the networks and studios need to just go ahead and pay the writers what they deserve. After all, what are they really waiting for at this point?

For now…

We just hope that we see a resolution to the strike this month. Beyond that, it is honestly hard to have too many specific aspirations.

