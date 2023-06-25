Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: Will we learn this summer?

As we dive further into the summer, what are the chances we learn more on Chicago Med season 9? Is there a reason to be hopeful?

Well, the first thing to note here is that NBC, at the moment, doesn’t even know when the medical drama is coming back. By virtue of that, it’s hard for us to have much inside knowledge. Do we think that will change before the end of the summer? In theory sure, but there is one question at the center of it. When is the writers’ strike going to end?

Here is, ironically, why NBC and the other networks still have control here. The writers want to get back to work, but they need a fair deal to make that happen. Once that is offered, we can see things start to move forward. If a new agreement is struck before the end of July, there’s still a chance that we see Chicago Med and other shows air at some point this year. Otherwise, we could be waiting until early 2024.

Given that summer is a pretty long window, we do think there’s a chance some more official news is going to be coming out by the time we get to August or September. Remember that NBC won’t keep a possible premiere date secret once they’ve got things figured out. They will want to promote it for both consumers and advertisers alike.

Once the strike is over, we also hope that NBC will also address another big subject for this show: Who is going to replace Will Halstead? Is a new actor coming on board, or is this going to be more of a committee approach where a lot of people pick up some of the slack? For now, we tend to think that both options are in play.

