Chicago Med season 9: Any news ahead in June?

What are the chances that we actually get some more news on Chicago Med season 9 over the course of June? Is there anything that we have to look forward to here?

Well, let’s just say that there is room to be surprised here and there and honestly, we tend to prefer it when that happens! We just don’t think it is all that likely that we will get any big surprises at all over the course of this month.

So what’s going on here? Well, it is typically around this time of year that the writers get to work on new episodes, but there are some major complications this time around that make that more difficult. The biggest one is rather simple, as we are referring to the strike that is going on currently with the WGA. So long as that is happening, everything does become stalled out.

Even though the hope is that we could get the medical drama, and the rest of the One Chicago franchise in general, back on the network this fall, at present there is no real guarantee that this is going to work out. There are just too many components to it to know for sure! If the strike ends this month, there is at least a chance that we can see the show back when we get around to either late October or early November. If it doesn’t we could be on hold so much longer.

As for what is going to be coming up on this upcoming batch of episodes, one of the biggest question marks is how we’re going to see the void filled following the exit of Will Halstead. He is, after all, such an iconic part of this ensemble.

