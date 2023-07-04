The Idol season 2 renewal odds: Why finale makes it feel pointless

At the time of this writing, nothing has been official decided in regards to The Idol season 2 over at HBO. With that being said, it feels like the future is somewhat clear. It is hard to imagine many scenarios in which this show comes back for more.

Just go ahead and consider the following.

1. The reviews – They’ve been by and large terrible, and the reaction to the super-rushed and incomprehensible finale is even worse. The music may be decent, but the story isn’t even close to that. (There’s also a controversy about the alleged legitimacy of some of the positive reviews that are out there, with a disproportionate number of them coming from brand-new accounts.)

2. The viewership – The first two episodes did at lease decent numbers over on HBO, but that is where things start to change. The network did not even release viewer figures for some of the later episodes, which does make us think that things progress more and more off a cliff the longer that things have gone on this season.

3. The story – There is really no need for anything more. We learn in the final minutes that Jocelyn does consider Tedros to be her muse, but she also made sure that everything was taken from him before bringing him back. She wanted to be fully in control of him, though we would imagine that some of those destructive tendencies will still remain.

In the end, let’s just question this for a moment: Why would anyone really want to watch more of these characters? You can make an argument that there’s an interesting story to be told with some of Jocelyn’s team, but that’s really the only thing that we would consider even remotely interesting at this point.

In general, though, we tend to think it’s better for this show to be both out of sight and out of mind.

Related – See what The Weeknd had to say about the season 1 finale

Do you think there is any chance that we see The Idol season 2 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







