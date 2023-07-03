The Idol season 1: The Weeknd on finale … and season 2?

Following last night’s super-controversial season 1 finale of The Idol, we’ve now heard from Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Remember that this is a guy who advised people to watch the full show before they pass judgment. Now that we’ve done that, do we actually feel better about the end product? Well, hardly. How could we, all things considered? The show didn’t actually pace itself in a way that led to a conducive story. We are clearly meant to see Tedros as this guy who has lost everything and was manipulated by Jocelyn in his own way … but he’s still far from a good human being. He’s done some awful stuff.

Based on what The Weeknd said on Instagram, we do think that he’s still grateful for the journey, no matter the result … and also seems open to another chapter:

the finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.

To us, the most notable thing is Abel saying “the season” as opposed to “the show” or “the series.” This makes us think that he is still open to doing another season, but what would the story be for that? This is what we’re still unsure about, given that it feels like season 1 tied up most of the loose ends to the story that matter. You’d have to start from scratch.

At this point, we honestly don’t think that this a journey that HBO is that willing to take. Unless they get a pitch for season 2 after the writers’ strike that is super-compelling, they may just want to move forward. We know that director Sam Levinson certainly has other things on his plate, given that the third season of Euphoria is next on the docket most likely.

