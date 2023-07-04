Interview with the Vampire season 2: Any updates in July?

Are you eager to learn more about Interview with the Vampire season 2 over the course of July? Well if so, it’s hard to blame you!

Take, for starters, the fact that we’ve had to wait a really long time over the past several months in order to see the show back on the air. Hasn’t that been brutal? There’s also been a lack of major updates, even though we’re well-aware of the fact that the cast and crew are deep into production right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Well, the first thing that we really should say here when it comes to the where things stand is rather simple: We do think we could see episodes before the end of the year. These seasons aren’t super-long, and because of that, AMC has a chance to be a little bit more comfortable with the post-production time. Because of when filming kicked off, it’s also not impacted as much by the writers’ strike as some other shows that are out there.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should remain your that if Interview with the Vampire does come back this year, we’re talking three or four months from now. It is still a little bit early for us to expect anything when it comes to substantial news. While we are hoping for a chance to get some other information before too long, we do need to exercise at least a certain degree of patience here! Maybe we could see a few new photos or casting intel this month, but we’re not sure that we’re going to be getting anything more than that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire right now, including news on a recasting

What do you most want to see when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2 in July?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







