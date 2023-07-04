Is FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 7/4?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to spend the Fourth of July with it, plus FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

We do think we’ve reached that point in the summer now officially where it is getting harder and harder to not have more news all about what the future holds. These shows have dedicated followings, and they are among the most-watched on TV for a reason. Unfortunately, we have also seen CBS keep their cards close to the vest through a lot of the writers’ strike. There is no official premiere date yet for any of these shows, but our feeling at the moment is that we will be stuck waiting until we get at least to November, if not later, to see all of them back.

If you do want to see more of these shows and sooner rather than later, really the only advice that we can offer right now is pretty simple: Encourage the folks over at CBS to help get a deal done with the WGA! We have been waiting for some major progress there for a while but unfortunately, there hasn’t been any. Without any scripts, let’s just say there is no way to make the show!

Provided that the strike gets resolved this month and a deal gets done between the networks / streaming services and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, we will start to feel a little more confident that production can get underway when we get around to later on in the summer.

As for what you can expect moving forward with all three of these franchise shows, we don’t think that any of them are out here to reinvent the wheel. They want to give you more drama, plus a little more insight into everyone’s personal lives.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering the upcoming seasons of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

