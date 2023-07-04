Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3: Who is Jane related to?

As we prepare for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 on ABC next week, is Jane going to be in the spotlight like never before?

Well, let’s just say this at the moment: There are a lot of reasons to think that she’s in big trouble at this point. She tried her best to be coy when it comes to the information that Travis told her, but the problem is she got caught. At the end of the episode Gabriel started to spread some of the information around as as a result of hearing it from Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son. Now, everyone knows that she is there to play the game and play hard. She made her move too early, which is something that can happen when you think you really have to prove something. We appreciate her enthusiasm about the game but now, she has to find a way to pull things back.

The big thing Jane has to do right now is ensure that she wins the next challenge. While nobody seems to have a good idea who she is related to right now, how long exactly is that going to last? That’s a complicated thing to figure out, since someone could easily win said challenge and get a clue on her. If they can get a definite read on who she is, they will send her out immediately. After all, most of them know that she cannot be trusted within the game.

So who is Jane most likely? There are a few different guesses, with Dolly Parton being near the top of the list. We know that she’s related to someone born in the 1940’s, and it seems like someone who has been a part of the music industry in some way.

