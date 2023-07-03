Warrior Nun season 3 revival: When to expect more news

Given that the road to a Warrior Nun season 3 has been quite circuitous, we can’t say that we’re shocked that the path to news is very much the same.

If you missed it, last week executive producer Simon Barry confirmed that after months of campaigning and fan efforts, the one-time Netflix series had been saved. However, at this time very little information is known when it comes to official details — save for the next chapter of the story won’t be at the aforementioned streaming service. We could see a full season, a shorter season, or even a movie — honestly, it feels like a lot of options are still on the table. For now, we should just rejoice in the news that something more is coming.

Also, we do have a good feeling as to when we are going to get more news on the Warrior Nun future: Tuesday, August 15. In a recent post on Twitter. Barry shared a link to WarriorNunSaved.com, which features a countdown clock as well as a place to subscribe for further notifications. This is very-much a grassroots way to spread the word about whatever is happening here and once again, it’s pretty unique for a project of this size and scale.

Whatever is being planned here, it feels fair to say the cards are being held pretty close to the vest and we understand why. After all, why wouldn’t you want to make a big splash and reveal something your own way? Sure, the hard part here is going to be waiting another 40+ days at the time of this writing … but we’ve all collectively waiting months as it is. During that time, there wasn’t even any assurance that there would be more of the show at all. We consider this, all things, considered, to be a worthy change.

So, for now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some incredible stuff.

Related – Get some more recent coverage about the Warrior Nun revival

What do you think the future of Warrior Nun is going to look like?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates right now.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







