Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Is season 2 dead?

Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Or, are we more or less at the end of the road for the comic-book series?

It obviously goes without saying that we’d like to see something more following what you had a chance to see on the network last week — there was some absolutely bonkers stuff! Who wasn’t transfixed by a story that gave us Misha Collins as Two-Face? We know that there were plans to deliver so much more of the story.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in to deliver some rather-unfortunate news: We aren’t going to have a chance to see any more of Gotham Knights, whether that be on The CW or elsewhere. The network already canceled the show and with that in mind, there are no plans for a season 2 there. It was also already shopped around by the studio and unfortunately, there were no takers. It is hard to say if the series would have had a better chance in a different climate, but here we are. Remember for a moment that the show was canceled at a time when a lot of content providers are dramatically cutting costs, and we are also still in the midst of a writers’ strike that has no clear end in sight.

The best thing that we would hope for, at least for now, is that the cast and crew are able to land some other jobs in the near future. Of course, the DC universe is big enough that they could find themselves playing some of these characters elsewhere. (Could we have Collins voicing Harvey Dent in some animated entity? That would be fairly fun to see at some point, if the opportunity of course turned up.)

For now, though, we have to just wonder what could have been…

Related – Misha Collins talks further about the end of Gotham Knights

Do you still wish someone out there would pick up Gotham Knights for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming a little later on down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







