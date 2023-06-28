Gotham Knights season 2: Misha Collins on fan campaigns

Last night marked the season 1 finale of Gotham Knights and unfortunately, there will not be a season 2 at The CW or anywhere else. We know that there was a real effort both by the fans and also behind the scenes in order to save the show but sometimes, revivals just don’t happen. The series had the misfortune of airing on a network undergoing radical changes, and then also being canceled in the midst of a lot of financial uncertainty within the larger TV industry.

What we are ultimately trying to say here is rather simple: This is a really hard time for the vast majority of network shows out there. Gotham Knights is only one of man.

So what does Misha Collins (Harvey Dent / Two-Face) have to say about all the campaigns to save the series? In an interview with Deadline following the finale, he celebrated them for all of their work:

I know that fans of Gotham Knights went out of their way to with a campaign to get the show resurrected. Or to save the show. They somehow managed to get billboards put up all over the U.S. saying ‘Save Gotham Knights.’ And I just wanted to extend a real heartfelt thank you to those fans and hopefully they can follow us on to our next projects.

It is really kind of Misha to say this about his castmates, and it is a reminder that he really was a leader on set. He’s been through a lot in the industry already and he knows just how hard it can be.

Also in the interview, Collins adds that someday, he would like to do something more when it comes to the world of Supernatural. We know that The Winchesters was also canceled. Are still hopeful that someday, we are going to have a chance to see something more in this world, but we may have to wait until there is a little more stability across the industry.

Related – Get some more news on Gotham Knights, including why the show was canceled

Are you still sad that there is not a Gotham Knights season 2 over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







