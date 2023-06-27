Gotham Knights season 2: Why was it canceled at The CW?

While it would be nice to see a Gotham Knights season 2 at The CW following tonight’s finale, here is the bad news: It’s not happening. It has already been confirmed that this will be the end of the road; not only that, but it won’t be landing on another network or streaming service, either.

So why are we in this spot? As is often the case with all things TV, it’s complicated — and there is more than one reason behind the scenes.

First and foremost, we have to mention that the ratings for the DC story have been far from spectacular. We know that live ratings aren’t everything in this modern-day climate, but they still hold some significance. They weren’t good enough proportionally to the cost to make The CW super-excited to pick it up, and we know that in general, they are being financially super-conservative at the moment. We do think that they wanted a DC property still on the schedule, and that is why they opted to order more Superman & Lois, albeit with a smaller cast.

Also, it’s worth noting that Gotham Knights just doesn’t have the marketing opportunities of the aforementioned Superman show. The most famous character on this show right now, at least when it comes to a full-time cast member, is Harvey Dent. Compare that to the Man of Steel. This lack of name recognition, plus the smaller audience, are likely the two reasons why other outlets said no to a revival following the cancellation.

Could a season 2 still surface down the road?

It would take a network or streaming service changing their mind to make that happen, and we’re never one to rule something out entirely. However, at the moment it feels pretty unlikely, especially in a climate when a lot of people are looking to develop more of their own properties, as opposed to picking up external ones.

With that, we’re prepared to say goodbye to Gotham Knights — and also wonder what could have been.

