Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, July 4, 2023?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? After some of the great auditions we’ve seen so far this season, we don’t blame anyone out there for wanting some more great acts further on down the road.

As for whether or not we’re about to see some, though … well, let’s just say that this is where people may get a little bit bummed out. The talent competition is off the air this week, which really shouldn’t be a shock when you consider that this is the Fourth of July. If you are the aforementioned network, shouldn’t you want to program based on the holiday? They tend to generate good ratings for their Fireworks Spectacular, and they know there are plenty of opportunities moving forward to still show America’s Got Talent episodes.

For the time being, expect to see the judges back to evaluate some acts on Tuesday, July 11. There are multiple audition shows still to come, and that includes additional Golden Buzzers and presumably, some more favorites to win the entire competition! We don’t get the indication at the moment that the Judge Cuts are going to be happening, and that means that once again, we’ll be rocketing forward into the live shows.

Are there some things that we’d change about the format? Absolutely, and that goes from the quality of the feedback to also the number of audition shows we have. (We don’t get enough chances to watch the really good acts.) However, we’re not going to have a chance to see any of this implemented this season.

For now, let’s just hope that come later this week, we’re going to have a chance to get some more previews featuring people who are set to perform on next week’s episode. That is the way that NBC often does things…

