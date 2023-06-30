After this week’s auditions, do you want to get the America’s Got Talent season 18 episode 6 return date at NBC? Well, we’ve got a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, we know that there is a certain expectation that you are going to get an episode of the talent competition every week. That’s just not going to happen here. Instead, the plan is to bring AGT back on Tuesday, July 11.

So what’s the reason for that? Well, it has to do almost entirely with the presence of the Fourth of July holiday. NBC airways a fireworks special on that night, and they have for a really long time. Why would they change things up now? Also, we tend to think that if they aired the talent show in its typical spot next week, they’d lose viewers. This is all about supply and demand and ultimately, there’s just not that much of a demand for this show on a holiday.

As for what we tend to think is going to be coming moving forward, remember that there are still some more Golden Buzzers! There is still a chance that the eventual favorite to win the show is someone we haven’t even met yet. That’s a part of what makes this show exciting.

Do we still miss Judge Cuts?

Absolutely we do! Also, we tend to think that the show could do a better job of giving us more live shows and opportunities to see some of the best acts more than just a few times. Yet, this is all a consequence of they way in which this series is formatted at the moment — we’re in a spot where NBC is trying to generate big ratings without having to spend some substantial amount of money in the process of doing that.

Hopefully, at this point next week we’re at least going to see a sneak peek for some of the other upcoming acts.

