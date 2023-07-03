Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 1: How it begins

We know that there is some great stuff coming out over the course of July, and shouldn’t Justified: City Primeval be high on the list?

Well, let’s start things off here by reminding you what it is that this show brings to the table. We are talking here about the iconic return of Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, only in a new setting with different stakes. We know that it’s going to be really hard to following up the original show, but one of the things that this show has going for it, at least right now, is that it’s not just trying to mimic that. Instead, it is bringing something totally different to the table!

Of course, there are going to be some twists and turns that FX keeps under wraps for as long as possible. For the time being, we’re just glad to be able to share the Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 1 synopsis to better set the stage:

After Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, a chance encounter in the Florida swamps sends him to Detroit and places him on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney.

While we’re confident that there could be a surprise or two sprinkled throughout this show, at the same time we think the purpose of the premiere is going to be more about setting the table. We’ll get to know some new faces and also why Raylan is in Detroit. Also, there should be a really fun fish-out-of-water element to this story as he works in order to get himself more acclimated to this particular environment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

