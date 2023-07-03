Hijack season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Sam gets more info

Hijack season 1 episode 3 will be coming to Apple TV+ this week — let’s all rejoice for a moment that simple fact. The July 4 holiday isn’t stopping it! This episode is going to offer us a chance to dive further into this world and its characters, and we tend to think that also means getting a slightly better sense as to who Sam can trust.

Ultimately, this is what makes this show so interesting. Idris Elba’s character comes from a world of careful negotiations, so he is uniquely qualified to handle and figure out what’s going on aboard this plane. He’s also intelligent enough to know to filter in and out a lot of information and not make too many bold assumptions. This is what brings us to the focus of this particular piece now.

Thanks to a new sneak preview over at TV Insider, we get another inside look at this situation as Sam overhears two people discussing possible weapons, but the wife pleads with him not to get involved. Then, another passenger translates the conversation to Sam, claiming that one of them suggested that the guns being used are actually fake.

Can this information be trusted? There’s always a chance one assumption is wrong, or the translation is intentionally misleading. There are a lot of different variables and ways in which this stuff can go terribly awry, and that’s one of the things that is well worth noting at this given point in time.

The only thing that we can say with the utmost confidence at the moment is that things are going to get all the more intense very soon, and we don’t think that we are super-close to answers as of yet. Just remember that Hijack still has a lot of stories still to tell!

Related – Get some more news when it comes to this Hijack episode now

What do you most want to see at the moment entering Hijack season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







