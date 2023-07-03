The Idol season 1 finale: The meaning of Jocelyn, Tedros ending

We’ll admit that we’ll probably be thinking about the ending of The Idol season 1 finale for a rather long time. However, that doesn’t mean we’ll be thinking about it in a good way. Instead, what we are left with is a total mess of a conclusion that really just reminded us of how damaged both Jocelyn and Tedros really are.

There is nothing that suggests that Tedros is good for her — he is cruel, egocentric, and destroys everyone around her. Sure, he thinks he loves her, but we’re not sure he is even aware of what “love” truly is. That very thing is so distorted.

So what is the message of the two getting back together, and her calling him “the love of her life” on stage? We’re not sure there is a message beyond people are going to just do whatever they want, even if they think it’s bad for them. Jocelyn made some of her best music ever as a part of Tedros’ world, even if it was emotionally traumatic and harrowing. She grew up in a world where terrible things happened to her. We do think she took some pleasure in the destruction of his persona. Once all of that was gone, she let him back in. He doesn’t have anything anymore and because of that, maybe she thinks she has the power now.

Is that really the case? Well, it’s a huge assumption to make given how emotionally manipulative he could be.

Our takeaway

Sometimes, you’re just not going to like what people do. This is a very unsettling ending for a show that felt like it never quite knew what it wanted much of its run. We can’t say that we’re satisfied. Heck, “horrified” may be a better word to describe it. The Idol may go down as one of the biggest bombs in the history of HBO. It was shock factor for shock factor’s sake. The best thing about it? Some of the music was legitimately good, but when you have The Weeknd on board, that shouldn’t be a surprise. With the talent involved here, there could have been something better. How did we end up here? We’re not sure an answer will ever surface.

