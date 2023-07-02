The Idol season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

With tonight being the official season 1 finale, this feels like the perfect time to dive into it. Are we going to see The Idol season 2 happen over on HBO? Or, are we nearing the end of the road for the series?

Well as you would imagine, there are a few different things worth getting into further here, but let’s start off with where things officially stand: There is no firm decision as of yet regarding the series, which stars Lily-Rose Depp alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Is there a chance that we’re going to get something more? Sure, but we tend to think that it’s unlikely.

First and foremost, we have to remind you that HBO is a network that really prioritizes quality above all else. This is a network that just a few months ago had arguably the best show of the decade so far in Succession. Prior to that, we had The Last of Us and The White Lotus. All three of these series are genuine Emmy contenders, and later this year they will be getting Jodie Foster on board with True Detective: Night Country. The Idol is a rare critical flop for the network, and among viewers as well it is extremely controversial. If this show was generating huge ratings like another Sam Levinson show in Euphoria, it’s possible that they would ignore some of the reviews. However, it isn’t on that level, and we haven’t even seen official ratings releases from the last couple of episodes. (We know that The Idol started off with numbers comparable to the Zendaya drama, but we don’t see any evidence it is keeping that momentum.)

If there is one argument to keep this show back, it is redemption — maybe they do think that on some level, they can make this show better than what it currently is and think that it is worth the gamble to do that. We are a little bit skeptical, but it would not surprise us if they tried to make something like that happen.

For now, we imagine that a decision will be made over the next couple of months.

What do you think the chances are that we see The Idol season 2 on HBO down the road?

(Photo: HBO.)

