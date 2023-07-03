The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale): How did it end?

We had a feeling that The Idol season 1 episode 5 was going to feature a reckoning when it comes to Jocelyn and Tedros. However, we did not anticipate it happening at the very start of the episode.

As it turns out, Lily-Rose Depp’s character did get all of the information that she needed about his past and because of that, she realized that he had this plan from the beginning, something that stemmed all the way back to when he was in prison. This actually helped her to become liberated, at least at first, in a way that we had not seen so far this season.

Of course, the question from here was whether or not things are going to be okay for her on the other side. For starters, there was the issue that Tedros would not leave even after Jocelyn told him to. Instead, he just stuck around and tried to manipulate everyone. (Why didn’t security just drag this guy out?)

Almost immediately, the flaws in this finale were clear — the story jumped forward substantially and glossed over a lot of story. Then, we spent an incredibly long amount of time watching Chloe and others perform for Jocelyn’s team.

Did she get her tour back?

Her showcase was successful, Tedros was eventually booted, and the tour was back on … but was that it? Well, the Tedros problem was not fully resolved, and some specific work had to be done behind the scenes since he wouldn’t just take the money and run.

Yet, even though his life was largely ruined, six weeks later he did manage to get advance entry to a rehearsal at Sofi Stadium. He met up with her in her dressing room before the show. Then, things got weirdly romantic again, even if it was just for a moment, and the story closed with the two of them holding hands before she introduced him on stage before kissing him, calling him the “love of my life.”

So yes, even at this point the show remains a mess, a story about a toxic relationship spun through the world of music. Our reaction was pretty similar to Jocelyn’s team in the crowd: Abject horror. What did we just watch? Or, was this all about her demons manifesting in a different way than his?

