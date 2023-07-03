Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: What will we learn in July?

Now that we are into a new month in July, could we learn something more about the Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode?

Suffice it to say, there is a lot of speculation online about this episode already. Take, for starters, why it is being separated from the rest of season 2. Also, isn’t it interesting that they were able to keep the story of this secret for so long? Let’s just say that we are absolutely surprised and because of that, we are all the more curious as to what the story will be here.

First and foremost, we should note that there is at least a chance we learn something more about this bonus episode this month, mostly because it’s all seemingly been produced already. This is different from upcoming third season, which had just opened a writers’ room prior to the start of the DGA strike. It’d be great to get an air date for this singular story but if we had to guess, we’ll be waiting a little while longer. We’ll be lucky if the show airs at some point in the fall — we actually think it’d be interesting if we get to see it around Halloween.

For us personally, the thing we’re most interested in this month is an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring most of the younger cast facing off against the adults. That is actually going to be here in just under one week, as it is scheduled to be a part of the epic season premiere. We’re just expecting a lot of fun there, as there won’t be any major spoilers right in the middle of the show.

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to the big Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode?

Is there any one thing you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

