Severance season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for July

What are the chances we learn something new about a Severance season 2 premiere date over the course of July? Is there a case to be optimistic at all here?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off by noting the following: It’s hard to blame anyone who is out there feeling frustrated right now. It has been well over a year at this point from the end of season 1, and there is not even an approximate premiere date as of yet. Once upon a time, we thought that there was a chance that we would see the show back before we got around to the fall, but a lot has changed since then.

Most notably, we have to remind you that production on Severance has been stalled indefinitely due to the writers’ strike. There isn’t that much left this season to film, but we will have to wait and see when we get it. Our hope here, of course, is that we will see the strike resolved soon and the writers will be paid what they deserve, but how can you be that confident about a specific end after two months? It’s hard.

Once the strike is done, production can resume and after that, the post-production team can get to work polishing the story off. We’d love to see things resolved this month and to learn, at the very least, when everyone will be able to get back to work.

As for a possible premiere date, we tend to think that right now, we’ll be lucky if we see the show back this year. That means that we could get a possible date announcement around October or so; given how ambitious and highly-anticipated the show is, it is probably better to be cautious at this point. Just think about how high the expectations are going to be!

