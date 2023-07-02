Endeavour season 9 episode 3: Did Endeavour and Joan kiss?

As many of you know, Endeavour season 9 episode 3 is the end of the British drama — but did you get closure by the end of the finale?

(Of course, we should begin with a warning that there are spoilers throughout this article. Read with that knowledge.)

We’ve covered a number of polarizing endings over the years, and the bad news here is that we think this will be one of them. After all, we know how many people out there have been ‘shipping Endeavour Morse with Joan Thursday, and there was a moment where it seemed as though he was actually going to confess his feelings for him. Was the timing of said confession perfect? Hardly, given that this was her wedding day to Jim Strange. But, we know from thousands of romantic comedies that confessions rarely happen at the best possible time.

Unfortunately, in this particular instance, there’s another problem: This was all a dream in Endeavour’s head. The two hugged rather than kissed, and what is unfortunately all that we have. There is no romantic future for the two, even if it is a rather fun thing to think about.

We know that some may be disappointed that they did not end up together, but that’s not the only issue within the finale. Did anyone else feel like the main case felt a little bit flat? This didn’t actually feel like a story that was meant to be the end of the series — while the kiss was a little atypical for a standard episode, the rest felt relatively run-of-the-mill. You can easily make the case that everyone could come back at some point; maybe we can have our own dreams that such an event will happen.

