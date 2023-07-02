Endeavour season 10: Why isn’t it happening at PBS?

With tonight serving as both the season 9 and series finale, it feels right to ask: Why aren’t we getting an Endeavour season 10? Did the finale really have to be the end of the road for the British drama?

Well, just as you would imagine, this situation is pretty complicated since there are a lot of reasons why the drama (which airs on ITV in the UK) is ending. In some ways, it may just feel like the right time. Realistically, how can we be that bitter? This is a long time for any show to be around, especially in an era where a lot of programs are really lucky to even last one or two years. Endeavour has had an opportunity to tell some brilliant stories and also allow us a chance to really get to know some compelling characters.

So while we may not be getting a season 10, one thing we can feel confident about is that some of these actors will likely appear in some other compelling projects. Also, we wouldn’t be altogether stunned in the event that PBS airs some more similar shows down the road. Heck, this brand of TV has been their bread and butter for years! They have become well-known for having the best collection of British imports anywhere out there.

As for whether or not some of these characters could come back for either a spin-off, a limited series, or something else down the road, the only thing that we would say is “never say never.” That is depending, of course, on how the series ends.

For now…

Let’s just enjoy the journey, shall we? For those of you who have been watching these investigations from the beginning, we tend to think that this is an especially emotional time having to say goodbye at this point.

