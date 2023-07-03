The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5: ‘Interlude III’

As you get prepared to see The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 on HBO next week, there are a few things to be excited for!

First and foremost, though, let’s just give everyone another reminder that the show will, in fact, still be on the network and the Max streaming service. Even though The Idol is ending (or being put out of its misery, depending on your take on the show) after just five episodes, the Danny McBride comedy has a good bit of story left to tell. That includes this upcoming episode titled “Interlude III.”

As most of you know, we’ve seen The Righteous Gemstones do these flashback-heavy episodes before, which serve as both a small break but also a chance to learn more about the lore and the characters. Even though this show may be an over-the-top comedy a lot of the time, McBride and the entire creative team do take the world seriously. They want you to be invested in the people. That’s what makes a story like this a little bit more important.

Curious now to learn a little bit more about the specific story ahead? Then go ahead and view the full The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

2000. After a Y2K doomsday fails to materialize, Eli and Aimee-Leigh find themselves flooded with criticism from their congregants…and the Montgomerys. Later, the arrival of Jesse’s girlfriend Amber throws an already fragile Judy for a loop.

The long-term future

Is season 3 going to be the final one? We do think that this is the time in the series’ run that you do have to think about this at least to some extent. For us personally, we hope that there’s going to be a season 4, though we recognize that McBride is the sort of creator who would end a show without a lot of advance hype. It’s more about telling a complete story than keeping something on forever.

What do you most want to see entering The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







