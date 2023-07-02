Silo season 2: Massive expectations already for Apple TV+?

Just how big is Silo season 2 going to be on Apple TV+? It may be hard to say anything for certain right now, but there are reasons to think that we’re looking at a hit that is going to surge to yet another level.

After all, consider this: The first season has already proven itself to be the biggest drama series the streaming service has so far this year and moving forward, we tend to think that more and more viewers are going to find out about it. Remember that the first half of season 1 debuted amongst a really crowded field of other shows; it has had a chance since to stand out a little bit more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

While it’s almost impossible to predict viewership or buzz, Hugh Howey (who is involved in the series, and wrote the novels that serve as its basis) certainly feels like Apple TV+ is going to pour even more money into its promotion. Speaking as a part of a new Reddit AMA, he made a great point about how the buzz around the show moving forward is going to be so much different from what we’ve seen already:

…There is going to be so much more hype for season 2. Season 1 came out with only diehard fans looking forward to it.

Howey also had nothing but positive things to say about how the streamer has worked hard to promote and show faith in the series so far:

They are pouring heaps of support into the show and promoting the hell out of it. Using top talent throughout the cast and crew. What more could a boy want?

We don’t want to spoil season 1 here for anyone who hasn’t finished it, but let’s just say that there is about as epic an ending as you could’ve ever hoped for. The demand for season 2 is going to be huge, and we’re glad to know that filming has already started!

Related – When could Silo season 2 premiere?

How massive a hit do you expect that Silo season 2 is going to be?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







