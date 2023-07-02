Silo season 2 spoilers: Will Juliette explore more Silos?

Based on the events of the Silo season 1 finale, doesn’t it feel fairly clear what Juliette is going to do next? Or, at the very least, don’t we have a good sense of what it is that she will try to do?

In the closing seconds of this final episode, it was revealed that Rebecca Ferguson’s character was venturing out into the open world, one that actually had many other Silo structures that she could dive into. Of course, that would mean she’d have to convince them to do that first and foremost. What happens if she cleans one of their windows? Do they even follow the same rules?

We have entertained the idea that at some point in season 2, Juliette ventures out to the city that is in the background … but will she really make it there? We know that she hasn’t died of the poisoning yet, but that doesn’t mean that she will be safe forever. Not in the slightest. The more likely scenario is that she realizes now just how doomed the outside is and tries to seek refuge elsewhere.

Ultimately, we hope that come the season 2 premiere of Silo or some point shortly after, we have a chance to see her in another environment with some new characters — and with this would come the opportunity to explore a totally new world. It’s possible that she could lead another rebellion or uncover other secrets.

There are, after all, still many questions. Take, for example, what happened to the world in the first place. Also, if there is anything that can be done to help it recover. Is there some secret governing body behind it all? With every episode come could more answers, but we certainly don’t see them all coming right away.

