Secret Invasion season 1 finale: How it connects to The Marvels

We recognize here that technically, we still have weeks to go until we get around to the Secret Invasion season 1 finale. With that being said, though, it never hurts to think far ahead, right?

One of the things that is well-worth noting about a show like this is ultimately rather simple: It’s never just about this show. Instead, from the start it’s been clear that Secret Invasion is meant to connect to a lot of other projects all across the board in the MCU, with the most notable one being The Marvels. After all, that is meant to come out later this year! We are already prepared that what we’re seeing here is going to be tied to that in some shape or form. Doesn’t it have to be?

Well, we can at least say that the end of this show will dovetail into that movie for Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, but it’s not as complicated as you would think — and it also did not dictate the majority of this story. In speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what director Ali Selim had to say on the subject:

The answer is yes [we discussed connecting the show to The Marvels], but they’re not protracted conversations. It’s just simply, “Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.” And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it’s all above my pay grade.

For the time being on Secret Invasion, we do tend to think that Fury has his hands full with some other matters — take, for example, the simple fact that his wife is actually a Skrull! How much he knows about that remains to be seen, but we tend to think that there will be more answers over the next couple of episodes. All things considered, doesn’t there have to be?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Secret Invasion now, including other details about the future

What do you most want to see moving into the Secret Invasion season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







