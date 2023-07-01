Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3: More Easter eggs ahead?

We’re a handful of days away from Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 arriving on Disney+, so why not talk Easter eggs?

After all, one of the fun things about watching any show at this point set within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe is the potential that you have to give us references galore to other works. We saw a small spattering of that in episode 2, in particular with Daredevil. Given that there is a separate series coming to the streaming service soon about that character, it makes the references now all the more worthwhile.

So as we look towards episode 3 now, the potential for outside references is pretty darn great. Given what was set up at the end of Ms. Marvel, we’d be rather thrilled if there is something in episode 3 that nods towards the upcoming movie The Marvels. Or, will you do something to reference She-Hulk given that this was another Disney+ show? That one is a little more unlikely, since there is less of an obvious link.

For us personally, the #1 thing we’d love to see is some sort of nod to Agents of SHIELD, given that there are a lot of obvious connections between these worlds and we don’t think that show is given close to the flowers it deserves by Disney at this point. Just because it was done by a now-defunct TV division doesn’t mean it is any less great! They did so many risky and really unique things on that show and a lot of them deserve more attention that they’ve received ever since.

In terms of the story itself for Secret Invasion, the thing we want the most information on right now is tied to Fury’s wife. How can it not be after what we saw in episode 2?

Related – Does Fury even know the truth about his wife? A worthy discussion

What do you most want to see moving into Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come here for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







