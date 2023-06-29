Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3: Does Fury know wife’s secret?

As we are preparing to see Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 over on Disney+, there is absolutely a lot think about. What’s a big subject? Well, for now it’s rather simple: Whether or not Nick Fury actually knows that his wife is a Skrull. This is something that we found out at the conclusion of episode 2 — along with, of course, the fact that Samuel L. Jackson’s character had a spouse in the first place. We know that this is a show that likes to keep their cards close to the vest but in the end, this still surprised us.

What’s rather interesting about this reveal is that behind the scenes, it feels like there was a certain evolution on the subject. Speaking to Deadline, here is what director Ali Selim had to say:

“In the script, he knows … And when we shot it, it was interesting that maybe he didn’t know.

“We ultimately edited it in a way that made people feel like, ‘I wonder if he knows or not?’”

Selim kept it a secret as to what Fury actually knows / does not know entering episode 3, not that this is that much of a surprise at this point. Clearly, the idea here was to keep all of us guessing for as long as possible … and they are doing that. It provides another avenue for discussion! With that, we now have two very separate twists to think about — the new, major wrinkle to Fury’s personal life, but at the same time also the fact that this person also is a Skrull masking themselves as human.

In between this ending and then also what happened to Maria Hill at the end of the premiere, doesn’t it feel clear to anyone else at this point that Secret Invasion is really going for broke with a lot of these twists? If nothing else, we can at least say that we applaud them for making the effort in the pretty substantial way that they are.

What do you think Fury actually knows about his wife on Secret Invasion?

(Photo: Disney+.)

