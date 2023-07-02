High Desert canceled; season 2 not coming to Apple TV+

A week and a half away from its season 1 finale, we’ve learned that a High Desert season 2 will not be coming to Apple TV+ down the road.

This news was first confirmed in a post on Instagram by star Patricia Arquette, who had the following to say:

“A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season. So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won’t be coming back … So that’s a sad bummer for all of us.”

So why did the streaming service opt to make this move? This is one of those questions that regrettably, is rather hard to answer. It really just comes down a combination of different things, with the biggest one being that clearly, the viewership was not at the level that the powers-that-be were hoping it would be in advance. This is especially a shame since the season 1 finale had such an interesting ending with Peggy hopping into that cannon; maybe the Apple TV+ folks thought that this would work as a good “up for interpretation” ending and they’ve said goodbye here — which is really a shame given there was potential for so much more.

As for whether or not we’ll ever be able to see more, that really comes down to whether or not there is another interested party … but that feels unlikely in this current climate. We don’t think the writers’ strike is an actual reason for the cancellation, but we do tend to think that a lot of media corporations are going to use that as an excuse. Be prepared to see more and more of that the longer that this whole situation lasts.

What do you think about High Desert being canceled over at Apple TV+?

Are you sad that we are not going to have a chance to see anything more? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

