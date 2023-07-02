Ridley season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A double life?

Next week on PBS you are going to have a chance to see Ridley season 1 episode 4 and with that, get to the other side of an arc that kicked off this week. One of the things that is somewhat-unique about how this show is airing is getting a chance to see these stories basically as a series of two-parters.

For this particular story in “Hospitality,” we are going to see episode 4 kick off with a big twist. After all, the murder victim at the heart of this case is hardly who she claimed to be — so what does that mean in terms of her death? We feel like this is such a classic whodunnit twist, and we honestly don’t mind it feeling at least reasonably familiar. Why would that ever be a problem when you’ve got good performances and plenty of intrigue all across the board?

To get a few more details here all about what you can expect to see, we suggest that you check out the Ridley season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Ridley discovers the victim was leading a secret double life. In order to solve the mystery of Gabriela’s true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer, and finally lay her to rest.

We do tend to think that there is going to be a really emotional episode on some level, but also one that keeps people guessing! With the Endeavour series finale airing tonight on the aforementioned network, we’re glad that another mystery show is sticking around. After all, the more of these that we get from Great Britain, the more escapism that we have! That’s especially true during the summer, and at a time in which a lot of scripted programming is on hold due to either the writers’ strike or some other factors.

