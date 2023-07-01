The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date reveal: Why wait now?

What is HBO waiting on at this point when it comes to news on The Gilded Age season 2? We have to be learning about a premiere date at some point soon here … right?

Well, let’s just start by saying that there is a major case to believe that we’re going to be getting some sort of update before long. Rumors have been out there for a while that the period drama would be coming back in September. The fact that we’ve been forced to wait that long is certainly a cause of frustration in itself, mostly because this season wrapped production a good while ago.

Typically, we do see that the network announces premiere dates well over a month before their shows return, so we would be shocked if we did not hear something about season 2 before July wraps. Sure, we may be waiting until August to see a trailer, but we’re going to take whatever we can get at the moment. The most important thing is that this season gets a real chance to shine and build an even bigger audience than what it had over the course of season 1. Sometimes, airing on Monday nights can be tough, and we don’t think the timeslot is going to change here. With that in mind, the biggest thing that could is the way in which the network goes about promoting it. We’re expecting a pretty active campaign, so let’s just hope that it is one that produces some good results at the end of the day.

So what will the story be for season 2? While there is no specific synopsis as of yet, it feels like the goal here will remain telling the story of burgeoning wealth in New York City, but also everyone it impacts across the board.

Moving forward, it does appear as though the servants are going to have a larger role than ever — think of this as The Gilded Age becoming more like Julian Fellowes’ previous show in Downton Abbey.

Related – Get some other news now all about The Gilded Age and what the future holds

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stay tuned here — there are some more updates coming that we will not want you to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







