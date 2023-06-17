The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Any info this summer?

Is there a chance that HBO is finally going to reveal some premiere date news for The Gilded Age season 2 this summer? Is it unrealistic for us to actually want this?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that in some ways, HBO has no real reason to delay this any longer. After all, production on this batch of episodes has been done for months now and with that in mind, they are just making us wait in part for waiting’s sake. They’re trying to figure out the best timeslot and launchpad for the period drama, which hopefully is going to be around for a while while still. Due to the long wait already from season 1, we do think they will have to make a choice on season 3 before too long.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here, though; instead, let’s just try to gauge the real odds of us getting to learn something more about season 2 over the course of this summer. Are we about to learn a premiere date?

Well, we think there are some realistic expectations to have at the moment. First and foremost, know this: Even back at the start of year, Nathan Lane was suggesting that The Gilded Age would be back in September. At this point, there is zero reason to deny that this will be happening. Yet, we do think that we’re going to need to exercise some patience on an actual announcement. HBO recently announced the August premiere for Winning Time season 2; with that in mind, we tend to think that news on this other show will be coming either in a couple of weeks or during July.

One way or another, we think we’ll know by the end of the summer when The Gilded Age is coming back. Heck, come late August we could even have a trailer! There is still a lot to look forward to here…

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2?

When do you think we are going to see the show actually premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

