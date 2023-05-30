The Gilded Age season 3: Are renewal discussions happening?

At the moment, the bad news when it comes to HBO’s The Gilded Age is rather clear: There is still no season 2 premiere date! What gives with that? It is one of those things where we wish there was something resembling a clear answer and unfortunately, there is none.

With that being said, we at least can pass along one message that brings a small smile to our face: There are some conversations happening out there about the long-term future! We can’t be altogether surprised about that given that you want to keep the show on a steady production cycle. The only thing that might be holding it back, at least for now, is the simple fact there is no way to gauge how season 2 is going to perform.

Speaking to Deadline recently, HBO executive Francesca Orsi did make it clear that they are currently evaluating just how the show is faring and we suppose that within this, there is a certain measure of optimism and hope. From our vantage point, we would say that the real challenge here mostly is just seeing if the show remains financially viable for them. Just remember for a moment here that it does cost a pretty penny to make good TV, especially one with lavish sets and costumes just like this one.

Early indications have suggested that we could be seeing The Gilded Age return in either late summer or early fall. If this does prove to be the case, then we hope that a renewal will come out about that time. We know that while the cable network thinks about this, they also have to evaluate the future of one of their other period dramas in Perry Mason, which is coming off of an extremely successful season 2. It still remains to be seen what the cost versus value rate is with that.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that we get a premiere date announcement for the Julian Fellowes drama in the near future…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates that we do not want you to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







