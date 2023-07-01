Mayans MC season 5 episode 8: The most likely to die

If there is one thing that is abundantly clear entering Mayans MC season 5 episode 8, it’s that more people are going to die in this world. Just think about what we just saw! Adelita and Creeper were just two of the people we lost on this past installment, and there’s still a massive war with the Sons that has yet to be completely resolved.

Also, this is a show filled with old grudges, betrayals, and scores to settle. The more interesting question at this point, as opposed to who could die, maybe who is most likely to make it out alive.

Yet, for the time being let’s focus just on episode 8. Who is the most likely to go next? From our standpoint, it is hard to look anywhere other than the direction of one Miguel Galindo. After all, think about what he’s done, let alone what Emily has wanted to do for some time. The two of them hooking up at the end of this past episode feels more like a diversion than where things currently stand … but could she really be the one to kill him?

Well, we know that things are forever messy with her, Miguel, and EZ. There are also plenty of other people who want Danny Pino’s character dead, as well. This would be a massive reveal, but the big issue here is how much more story there is still to tell between him and the rest of the Reyes family. Maybe that happens at the worst possible time, or even after he is gone.

We know that Emily in general has been a polarizing character and there’s no guarantee she’ll ever have a happy ending here. However, we do certainly think that there are some more stories to be told with her that will be meaningful — some tied to Miguel, and of course some to EZ and those close to him. Things are going to get messy.

As for the Mayans themselves, can we have a breather? Given who we’ve already lost, we’d be surprised if anyone major from the club goes in episode 8 … but that does not make them immune later on.

