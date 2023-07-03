Tough as Nails season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Who is still standing?

As we prepare to see Tough as Nails season 5 episode 2 on CBS, the first thing to mention here is the schedule. After all, the reality competition show is doing something a little bit different from what they have in the past.

Rather than just be confined to Sunday nights over the course of the summer, you are actually going to see the Phil Keoghan hosted series on both Sundays and Fridays, where it will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This allows the network to bridge the gap between where they are now and the premiere of Big Brother 25 in a little bit more than a month. We do think this show works in this sort of compressed schedule since it will have a chance to capitalize on a slower time of year. Also, you can immerse yourself in this world and get to know some of the contestants better.

Do you want to know a little bit more now about what lies ahead? Then we suggest you check out the full season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Zink About It” – In the individual challenge crew members are under “a ton” of pressure when tasked with designing and welding a structure that can withstand the crushing force of 1 ton of weight, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Obviously, there is only so much that CBS can say in some of these descriptions, given that they don’t want to give away the contestants who are out of the competition at a given point in time. We do think what will make this season fun is just that you’ve got a really interesting group from two different countries, so there could be national pride to go along with personal motivations. This is not an easy show to win; if you make it to the end, you’re going to deserve it.

