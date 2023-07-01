The Last of Us season 2 filming: The current uncertainty

What is there to say right now when it comes to The Last of Us season 2? Well, first and foremost, we should issue a reminder that it is 100% coming! The HBO drama has to be one of the most-successful hits of this year, and we do feel a lot of joy knowing that so much more is coming.

Unfortunately, the hard part at the moment is not knowing when exactly we’re going to be able to see more on the air. There’s a good bit of mystery there, and we’re going to have to be patient to get from point A to point B.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Let’s start off here by noting what was at least the original plan for the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series — filming was supposed to begin this fall. Is that still going to happen? That is the hard thing to figure out at the moment. The writers’ strike is now more or less two months in and with that, the question becomes whether or not the story will be ready in time. There is also a threat of an actors’ strike, but a recent extension between SAG-ACTRA and the AMPTP makes us feel slightly more confident that a deal is going to get done there.

Will all of this impact a premiere date?

If filming starts slightly later than expected, that is possible, but we do think for now that HBO is going to try their hardest to bring this show back with season 2 in January 2025. This would be, after all, a great opportunity for them to mirror some of the success that they had with the first season of the show. If they can replicate that, we tend to think they’ll do whatever they can to make it happen.

Related – Get some other details all about The Last of Us season 2

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, come back for some other updates coming your way.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







