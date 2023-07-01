Dancing with the Stars 32 cast: When will we learn more?

Now that we are in the month of July, is this the proper time to start wondering about Dancing with the Stars season 32?

For those who have not heard already, the upcoming season is going to air on ABC after previously being a Disney+ exclusive. Meanwhile, Julianne Hough is set to co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro following the departure of Tyra Banks. We imagine that the premiere will prove especially emotional as the show tributes late judge Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year.

So what can we say about the cast? Are we going to learn about them pretty soon? Well, you have to define “soon” here! It’s not going to happen over the next several weeks, but we tend to think that come August, some of the rumors will start to arrive on a fairly consistent basis. We anticipate that we’re going to see the same mixture of actors, athletes, social-media personalities, and reality stars we’ve seen in the past. Don’t be shocked if we see people like Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, a recently-retired NFL player (JJ Watt?), or a couple of really nostalgic names in the midst. It’s going to take some time for everyone to sign on the dotted line here.

We’ll admit that on one level, we’re actually going to miss the Disney+ Dancing with the Stars exclusive broadcasts from season 31. After all, they gave us a really packed two-hour show with no commercials and a better chance to get to know everyone better. Still, we understand the decision to bring it back to ABC amidst the writers’ strike. This is the best way to ensure that there is some substantial programming for the fall.

There is no official premiere date yet for season 32, but we expect to see it at some point when we get around to September.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

