Outlander season 7 episode 4: Aftermath of Mrs. Bug’s death

There are going to be a lot of big, emotional moments on Outlander season 7 episode 4 — that much is clear. Take, for starters, what we are going to be seeing Young Ian go through following the events of this past episode.

Is it fair to say that he’s in a really difficult spot now? Absolutely! He accidentally killed Murdina a.k.a. Mrs. Bug in episode 3, thinking that it was Arch Bug digging up the gold in the remains of the Big House. This is something that already has some huge consequences, as Arch Bug has promised that he will come back and someday take from Ian a big part of his life that he cares about. Ian even volunteered his own life, but Arch didn’t want that.

We know already that Ian has gone through so much over the past few seasons, and this is just another layer of emotional pain that is being stacked on top of it all. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he offered up somewhat of a sense of what will be coming up next:

“He loved Murdina … He is going to be wrestling with a lot of emotions that I think he probably thought were behind him. It’s all coming up again, this idea of ‘Am I a good person if I kill so easily? If I murder so easily, is there something wrong with me?’ Maybe there is a little bit, but he did it to protect Jamie. That’s at the core of it — it’s protecting his family. It’s protecting his loved ones by any means possible.”

We do think that this is something everyone will try to remind him, but there is more change coming for Ian — as of right now, he is on his way back to Scotland with Jamie and Claire. Could that change? Absolutely, but we don’t think Ian is thinking of that. He is probably either living in that moment or dwelling on this recent trauma.

(Photo: Starz.)

