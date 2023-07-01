The Mandalorian season 4: Will it be renewed in July?

Are we going to get some official news on The Mandalorian season 4 over the course of July? Is news on this too much to ask?

We suppose that the first thing that we really should do in this piece is simply this: Say that we understand if you want more news. For one reason or another, the folks at Disney+ have really dragged their feet when it comes to a reveal here! We all know that a season 4 is coming, and it has been a foregone conclusion for a relatively long period of time.

So why are we not getting anything when it comes to official news on the subject? We understand the interest in answers there, but the only thing that we can say on that subject for now is simply this: The streaming service doesn’t have to rush it along. Jon Favreau has mentioned in the past that season 4 is already written, but there are so many other things on the Star Wars pipeline that are generating more news at the moment. Also, we tend to think that even when the show does get greenlit, they probably won’t make a big deal out of it. After all, it’s basically a foregone conclusion. This is one of the most popular Disney+ shows there is from both a marketing and merchandise standpoint. You will see more.

However, we don’t think that there’s some big rush in order to ensure that news gets out there. It’s not like there is a specific coming up soon where it would be announced, and we know that Pedro Pascal is generating more headlines right now for The Last of Us.

Just have no fear: Mando and Grogu will be back — it’s a matter of when more so than if.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on another Star Wars show in Ahsoka

Do you think that we are going to get news on The Mandalorian season 4 over the course of July?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other information set to arrive in the near future.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







