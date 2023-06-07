Ahsoka season 1 premiere date revealed at Disney+

For everyone out there eager to get an Ahsoka season 1 premiere date, let’s just say we come bearing some great news!

Today, the folks at Disney+ confirmed that on Wednesday, August 23, you are going to see the long-awaited Star Wars series finally premiere. Rosario Dawson stars as the title character, who made her first live-action appearance on The Mandalorian. She’s been incredibly popular already thanks to her appearances across some animated series, and this allows her more of a chance to step into the limelight. Out of most of the Star Wars shows that have been out there, this is one of the most exciting.

Want to learn more? Well, let’s start with the official logline of the series itself:

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Sure, that doesn’t give away too much, but we wouldn’t be too shocked if this is set around the same time period as what we saw back in The Mandalorian season 3. We hope that there is a little bit more of a cohesive narrative here, and also one that allows Dawson a lot of opportunities to shine.

If you want to see the first teaser…

You can do so over here! This preview is also going to air during the NBA Finals and in general, we are expecting a really fun eight-episode show here. Disney is planning a weekly rollout, and this could prove to be one of the most exciting releases of both the late summer / early fall. With the writers’ strike casting a lot of uncertainty in the long-term, we tend to think that we need to enjoy just about whatever scripted programming we can around that time.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







