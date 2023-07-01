FROM season 3: Will anyone else ‘leave’ the town?

As we continue to wait to see FROM season 3 on MGM+ down the road, the mysteries keep piling up! One of the great things about this show is that they constantly leave you wondering about a wide array of different things, and that includes what we want to talk about right now.

If you watched the finale, then you know already what the biggest headline was: The shocking, apparent exit from Tabitha from the town. After the incident at the lighthouse, she woke up in a hospital, potentially in the real world.

We’ve already heard a lot of theories as to where this character actually is, whether it is a simulation, some sort of alternate reality, or a new level in a video game. She may just have slipped back from a pocket universe to another one!

The #1 question that we’ve got for now is rather simple: Whether or not there is a way for other people to join her. The big problem is going to be some of these people not knowing what happened to her. The person with the most information on the subject right now is clearly Victor, and it’s not like he is privy to a million different things under the sun here, either.

Here’s some of what we could easily see moving forward — someone like Jim working with Victor to uncover what happened. He could easily turn up at the lighthouse himself! However, the big question he has to wonder now is how many risks he’s willing to take! He will most likely know something happened to Tabitha (unless she is magically replaced in the town), and there is a risk with this that he would be leaving Julie and Ethan behind if something happens to him.

In other words, the stakes are super-high at the moment … and we are curious to learn more about what could happen.

Do you think that anyone else could leave over FROM season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

