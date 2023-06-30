FROM season 3 filming: What can we expect here?

If you did not know the news already, FROM season 3 is officially a go now at MGM+! While we’ve anticipated for a good while that the Harold Perrineau series would be return, there’s a difference between expecting the news and then said news actually being confirmed.

So with this current bit of information in mind, let’s go ahead and turn to the next all-important question here: When can you expect new episodes to actually start filming?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Well, let’s just say that the answer to this is a little bit more complicated than it would otherwise be. Why? Well, for an answer to that, you don’t have to look any further than the writers’ strike that is currently going on. It renders the FROM creative team unable to work on more new episodes, which then means that the start of filming is inevitably going to be delayed. As for how long, we obviously hope that things can start up at some point during the fall! All of this will play into when the show ends up premiering.

If you were not aware, there was a wait of a little bit more than a year between the end of season 1 and then the start of season 2. With that in mind, we’re expecting it to be a little longer moving into season 3. If we can see it in the fall of 2024, we’ll be happy — as long as we get some fun teases once filming kicks off. It doesn’t even have to be something that contains a heck of a lot of spoilers — just so long as we can see people back to work in this super-strange universe, that is going to be enough to make us happy.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to a FROM season 3 renewal

What do you most want to see when it comes to FROM season 3 down the road?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







