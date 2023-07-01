Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are eager to get some more of the late-night sketch show, who can blame you? Based on the events of the last couple of weeks alone, we know that there are a lot of worthy subjects to be discussed! It really just comes down to when the opportunity is there for the network to bring us back into Studio 85.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to issue another reminder: SNL is still off the air. Not only that, but there are multiple reasons for it.

First and foremost, the writers are still on strike. Until that changes, Saturday Night Live cannot come back. The writers are essential to the show’s success, especially since they are coming up with sketches on the fly. Also, many writers are also cast members and that makes the connection even more obvious here. Until the strike is over (and there is no apparent end in sight for it), it is a little too heard to identify when the series will come back.

Of course, it is also true that this show would be off the air right now regardless of if there was a strike or not, as this is when there is always a pretty substantial break in the action. Of course, it is a longer break than usual. The final three episodes of this season were canceled due to the strike and in order to meet the typical premiere timeline, everyone would have to be back at work, more than likely, by late September.

For the time being, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best. SNL will ultimately miss out on covering some of the current events that are going on right now. If they were to take a larger look at them, they’d be a little dated by the time they get back on the air.

