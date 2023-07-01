1923 season 2 premiere date: Will we learn more in July?

What are the chances that we get some 1923 season 2 premiere date news this month? Once upon a time, the hope was that filming would take place this summer. However, and as so many out there now know, production has already been delayed. The actors have yet to see any scripts and until the writers’ strike is resolved, this will not change.

You would think that all of this would be incentive for the streaming services, networks, and studios to work together to give the writers what they deserve — yet, it hasn’t happened just yet. Is there a chance that changes soon? Well, if nothing else, we do think the lack of upcoming content will start to hurt more of them in the weeks ahead…

As great as it would be to have something more in the way of a 1923 premiere date to share this month, we gotta face facts here: It’s unlikely. It is hard to imagine a universe where this happens, all things considered! Just remember for a moment here that this show will almost certainly not come back through the rest of 2023 now, as it will need time to film whenever the strike is over. From there, episodes need to be edited. Sure, it doesn’t have the same lengthy post-production time as a Stranger Things, but these episodes with Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast won’t get turned around immediately.

At this point, we would say that the best thing we’re hoping for is that we can get some news on a season 2 for 1923 before the end of the year. If that happens, then we will start to feel confident that we will at least get it in the first half of 2024. Paramount+ will promote it heavily. After all, they know there are other prequels being planned that they will want to promote!

When do you think we will actually see 1923 season 2 premiere on Paramount+?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

