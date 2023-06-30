1923 season 2 teaser: Any hope during Yellowstone marathon?

Given that there is a big Yellowstone marathon happening throughout the July 4 holiday weekend, could we learn more about 1923 season 2? Is there a chance that we see some sort of brand-new teaser?

Well, we should start off here by noting that we absolutely would love to see something more about the Paramount+ show’s future. It is one of the most-popular programs the streaming service has, and absolutely it concluded in a way that left us eager for more. How could we not be? Just think about the uncertain future for Spencer Dutton and Alex after what happened on board that ship! Meanwhile, Jacob and Cara are facing plenty of significant threats of their own.

Now, herein comes the bad news: There’s not going to be any new teaser during the Yellowstone marathon. Could Paramount put something together to advertise season 1 on their streaming service? That feels possible, but they don’t have anything more to show off! Season 2 has yet to start production, and the current state of the scripts remains unclear as the writers’ strike continues. Until that is over, it is hard to imagine anything moving forward. Add to this the busy schedules of people like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

At this point, we will consider it a largely pleasant surprise in the event that we get something more on the future of 1923 before we get around to the end of the fall. We don’t expect the show back until some point in 2024 and honestly, this is something that shouldn’t be rushed. Just consider how epic and cinematic season 1 proved to be, and you also want to make sure this can properly set the stage for some other prequels, as well.

